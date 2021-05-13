Live look at SoCal: Downtown L.A., Santa Monica & more
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Eyewitness News at 5am - May 13, 2021
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
Eyewitness News at 5am - May 13, 2021
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA vax sites, pharmacies gear up to inoculate kids ages 12+
Suspect in custody after Beverly Hills barricade situation
Firefighters gaining control of Antelope Valley blaze
Unclaimed $26M lottery ticket sold in Norwalk expires Thursday
Video captures moment crowded balcony collapses in Malibu
Biden signs order to beef up federal cyber defenses
2 planes collide mid-air near Denver
Show More
Child, teen arrested in attack on older Asian man in San Leandro
Neon mural in DTLA addresses themes of mental well-being
Palestine, Israel news: Weary Gaza marks Muslim feast; violence spreads
Caleb Kennedy leaves 'American Idol' after controversial video surfaces
Pervis Staples, member of famed Staple Singers, dead at 85
More TOP STORIES News