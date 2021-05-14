Eyewitness News at 5am - May 14, 2021

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 5am - May 14, 2021

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA counties await mask, social distancing guidance
Man robs, beats driver at South El Monte gas station
Kidnapping suspect arrested after wild chase, standoff in Palmdale
Fully vaccinated Americans can return to life without masks: CDC
CHP investigating 91 Fwy shooting possibly involving shotgun
SoCal parents of drowning victim raise awareness to protect other children
House GOP replace Cheney with Trump defender Stefanik
Show More
Deputy leaves hospital weeks after Hesperia shooting
Homelessness and foster care didn't stop this student from achieving his dreams
Bus carrying high school students shot at on 105 Fwy
Palestinians flee as Israeli artillery pounds northern Gaza
Target stops selling Pokémon cards in stores due to safety concerns
More TOP STORIES News