Eyewitness News at 5am - May 19, 2021

TOP STORIES
Suspect on loose after stabbing at El Pollo Loco in Hollywood
Windows of Riverside County restaurant, multiple parked cars shot
Woman details alleged 2003 rape by Danny Masterson
LAPD seeks to fire employee who shared post mocking George Floyd
Israeli airstrikes kill 6, level large family home in Gaza
Texas governor bans mask mandates by state's public schools
Florida girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapping
McCarthy rejects proposed commission to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol assault
5 SoCal DMV workers admit roles in bribery scandal
LA County approves pilot for guaranteed basic income
NY AG opens criminal investigation into Trump Organization
Palisades Fire renews criticism over LA councilman's homeless plan
