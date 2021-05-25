Eyewitness News at 5am - May 25, 2021

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 5am - May 25, 2021

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Turning mourning into dancing': Festival to remember George Floyd
Suspect flees police at high speeds through San Fernando Valley
LA County to lift capacity limits, other restrictions June 15
Fire crews battling Jurupa Valley brush fire
Fire erupts above PCH in Pacific Palisades
Pfizer begins testing COVID-19 booster shot
Demanding change to remember George Floyd
Show More
Los Angeles River reopening for kayaking, fishing
Pilot dies after military contract aircraft crashes in Vegas
Aiden Leos' memory honored by OC school where he was student
New Airstream travel trailer features built-in 'work from home' space
Two USPS employees plead guilty in LA to EDD fraud
More TOP STORIES News