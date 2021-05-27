Live look at SoCal: Big Bear, Santa Monica & more
Photos
Eyewitness News at 5am - May 27, 2021
Eyewitness News at 5am - May 27, 2021
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in string of BB gun shootings on 91 Freeway
10-year-old girl and her father stabbed in Sun Valley
San Jose shooter had talked of workplace attacks
Victims identified in deadly California shooting at VTA light railyard
Suspect in custody after police shooting in Long Beach
Street vendor shot in series of armed robberies in Watts
Suspected San Jose shooter's ex says she's 'lucky' to be alive
Teen girl gunned down in South Park neighborhood
AAPI contributions keep the California dream alive
Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID origin
Garcetti to be nominated as ambassador to India
San Jose mass shooting witness describes 'mass of bodies'
