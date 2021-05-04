Eyewitness News at 5am - May 4, 2021

Eyewitness News at 5am - May 4, 2021

Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 23 dead
3 killed, 2 hospitalized in fiery hit-and-run crash in Anaheim
Fatal crash on 405 Freeway in Hawthorne closes all NB lanes
Video shows racist tirade against LA County deputy
Family mourning Moreno Valley woman who lost monthslong battle with COVID-19
LA County says Vanessa Bryant lacks basis to sue deputies over crash photos
Asian woman walking in NYC hit with hammer by stranger
Army specialist from Iran becomes US citizen
EXCLUSIVE: Asian father with baby attacked at SF grocery store
Death penalty reversed for Santa Clarita mom who killed her 4 daughters
Amazon's new IE air hub creating up to 1,000 new jobs
Does the COVID-19 vaccine affect fertility?
