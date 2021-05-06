Live look at SoCal: Downtown L.A., Santa Monica & more
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Eyewitness News at 5am - May 6, 2021
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
Eyewitness News at 5am - May 6, 2021
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chris Brown hosts massive party at Tarzana home, prompting police response
Venice residents outraged over dangerous incidents at homeless camps
CA 'weeks away' from reaching herd immunity, UCSF doctors say
COVID's US toll projected to drop sharply by end of July
Scholarships for vaccinated teens offered in Antelope Valley
Fake vaccine cards allegedly sold at California bar
Orange mass shooting survivor released from hospital
Show More
Montebello fire chief files claim against city's mayor, alleging harassment
Caitlyn Jenner to critics: 'I move on' she says in interview
Dozens of migrant kids at SoCal sites treated for COVID-19
Violins Not Violence nonprofit gifts instruments to two Pico Rivera students
Clash outside fundraiser for OCDA caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News