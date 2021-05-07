Eyewitness News at 5am - May 7, 2021

Pfizer begins application for full FDA approval of COVID vaccine
Venice boardwalk now a huge homeless encampment
Mother's Day flowers may be hard to come by this year due to pandemic
Beverly Hills PD arrests masked burglary suspect
Debris from out-of-control Chinese rocket expected to crash into Earth
Suspect in custody after man stabbed in Los Feliz
US hiring slowed to 266K jobs in April
Girl shoots 3 at Idaho middle school, teacher disarms her
KABC honored with 3 Regional Murrow Awards
Video shows violent SF bus stop stabbing of 2 Asian women
Family struggling to contact survivor of San Diego boat wreck
4.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California
