WEATHER ALERT
High Surf Advisory
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Flash Flood Watch
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
Track SoCal storm with LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Watch Now
Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Eyewitness News at 5am
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm timeline: Here's when heavy rain will hit SoCal
Storm preps underway amid expected 'atmospheric river' of moisture in SoCal
LIVE: Doppler radar for SoCal storm
Victorville man accused of participating in Capitol riot
Grapevine remains open, but storm threatens another closure
SoCal family reeling after mother of 3 dies from COVID-19
Biden will sign executive order to reopen Affordable Care Act enrollment
Show More
SoCal weather: Heavy storm drenching region Thursday, Friday
Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19
Chinatown COVID-19 testing site helps underserved communities
Oscar, Emmy-winning actress Cloris Leachman dead at 94
Robinhood limits trades of GameStop, other companies
More TOP STORIES News