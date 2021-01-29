Eyewitness News at 5am

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm drenches SoCal; multiple mudslides, accidents reported
Storm causes mudslides in OC canyons; evacuation warnings issued
LIVE: Doppler radar for SoCal storm
Storm timeline: When to expect the heaviest rain, snow in SoCal
Family of OC man who died days after vaccination still support vaccine
Johnson & Johnson vaccine 85% effective against severe COVID-19 disease
Pandemic makes tax filing more complicated this year
Show More
SoCal weather: Major storm continues to slam region
EDD implemented anti-fraud measures too late, says state auditor
Mountain-lion crossing over the 101 closer to reality
Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking actress, dead at 96
Some LA County Catholic schools prepare for return to the classroom
More TOP STORIES News