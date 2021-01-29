WEATHER ALERT
Flash Flood Watch
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
High Surf Advisory
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
Track SoCal storm with LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Watch Now
Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Eyewitness News at 5am
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm drenches SoCal; multiple mudslides, accidents reported
Storm causes mudslides in OC canyons; evacuation warnings issued
LIVE: Doppler radar for SoCal storm
Storm timeline: When to expect the heaviest rain, snow in SoCal
Family of OC man who died days after vaccination still support vaccine
Johnson & Johnson vaccine 85% effective against severe COVID-19 disease
Pandemic makes tax filing more complicated this year
Show More
SoCal weather: Major storm continues to slam region
EDD implemented anti-fraud measures too late, says state auditor
Mountain-lion crossing over the 101 closer to reality
Cicely Tyson, groundbreaking actress, dead at 96
Some LA County Catholic schools prepare for return to the classroom
More TOP STORIES News