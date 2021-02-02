SoCal Live Cams
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Eyewitness News at 5am
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAUSD expected to remain closed for near future
LA County officials caution against 'superspreader' Super Bowl parties
Grocery stores closing in Long Beach over 'hero pay'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she is sexual assault survivor
GameStop stock: OC man turns stimulus checks into $40K
Punxsutawney Phil says there will be 6 more weeks of winter
'Watch Me' rapper Silento charged with murder, police say
Show More
1 killed, 1 wounded in Highland Park shooting
Actor Hal Holbrook dies at 95
Boyle Heights students pay tribute to essential workers
Why are people leaving CA? In-depth look at population shifts
OC senior living facility with zero COVID cases starts vaccinations
More TOP STORIES News