Eyewitness News at 5am

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAUSD expected to remain closed for near future
LA County officials caution against 'superspreader' Super Bowl parties
Grocery stores closing in Long Beach over 'hero pay'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she is sexual assault survivor
GameStop stock: OC man turns stimulus checks into $40K
Punxsutawney Phil says there will be 6 more weeks of winter
'Watch Me' rapper Silento charged with murder, police say
Show More
1 killed, 1 wounded in Highland Park shooting
Actor Hal Holbrook dies at 95
Boyle Heights students pay tribute to essential workers
Why are people leaving CA? In-depth look at population shifts
OC senior living facility with zero COVID cases starts vaccinations
More TOP STORIES News