WEATHER ALERT
Dense Fog Advisory
Full Story
SoCal Live Cams
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Eyewitness News at 5am
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested after 6-hour chase through SoCal
Golden Globes nominations: See full list of nominees
President urges Democrats to take bold action on COVID relief plan
Apple testing new way to unlock iPhone while wearing mask
SoCal family warns of rare illness linked to COVID after son hospitalized
Republicans lining up to run against Newsom
Hardest hit groups in SoCal also lag in COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Show More
California Dreaming: Why are wildfires getting worse?
Warning out for TikTok users baring all in silhouette challenge
Biden to create task force to reunite families separated at border
3 injured after explosion at Santa Clarita industrial business
Here are the CVS locations in SoCal that will offer COVID vaccines
More TOP STORIES News