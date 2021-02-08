WEATHER ALERT
Dense Fog Advisory
Full Story
Live look at SoCal: Big Bear, Santa Monica & more
Watch Now
WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Eyewitness News at 5am
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Super Bowl, Valentine's Day, low COVID vaccine supply could cause next surge in SoCal
Reward increases to $120K for missing CA toddlers
Why you shouldn't expect another stimulus check for weeks -- if at all
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
IRS warns of 'ghost tax return preparers'
MI man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
Ashes of former LAPD detective stolen from Lancaster home
Show More
Amanda Gorman, in a first, brings poetry to Super Bowl
Biden wants to use NFL stadiums for vaccines
SeaWorld reopens, but park rides to remain closed indefinitely
Long Beach police chief recovering after being hit by truck
'Superspreader' Sunday? LA County officials warn against Super Bowl gatherings
More TOP STORIES News