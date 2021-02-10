Live look at SoCal: Big Bear, Santa Monica & more
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Eyewitness News at 5am
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Unexpected additional vaccine doses available in Los Angeles
Powerful undersea quake hits north of New Zealand
Stolen vehicle chase ends in deadly collision in Monterey Park
Opening arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial
Suspect escapes after short chase in Inglewood
NTSB: Pilot disorientation to blame for Kobe Bryant crash
Survivors, first responders recall moment Sylmar quake hit
Show More
Dr. Laura Berman speaks out after son dies of apparent drug overdose
COVID vaccine site open for 4-day blitz in South LA neighborhood
3.8 magnitude earthquake hits near Salton Sea
1971 Sylmar quake was wake-up call for building safety in LA
Los Angeles seeing spike in homicides in 2021
More TOP STORIES News