WEATHER ALERT
High Surf Advisory
Full Story
SoCal Live Cams
Watch Now
WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Eyewitness News at 5am
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brush fire burns 600 acres, prompts evacuations in Mountain Center
Disneyland Resort to end Annual Passport program
Jogger assaults Fullerton student after mask argument
Everything to know about UFC Fight Night on ABC
Threats for Inauguration Day lead to airlines banning guns in luggage
Restaurant owners ask for relief from fees amid COVID shutdowns
'Kill him with his own gun': Police describe facing the mob at the Capitol
Show More
'Do you need help?' Police say waitress saved abused boy
Biden unveils $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
Crews gain control of Thousand Oaks fire that threatened homes
Three years after fatal Montecito mudslides, missing cat turns up
Nate Parker's 'American Skin' explores race, family, policing
More TOP STORIES News