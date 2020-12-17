SoCal Live Cams: Santa Monica Pier
Watch Now
WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Eyewitness News at 6am
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people dying of COVID every hour in LA County amid surge
Here's how COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed in SoCal
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
US set records for COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths
2 killed in multi-vehicle crash on 210 Freeway in Glendora
Expect quicker authorization of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Close call as truck speeds towards Pa. EMS workers during storm
Show More
Russia banned from using its name, flag at next 2 Olympics
Firefighter injured after blaze rips through Chatsworth building
Amid criticism, Gascon says defendants will face accountability
Jamie Foxx opens up about 'Soul'
SoCal woman pays tribute to health care workers through music
More TOP STORIES News