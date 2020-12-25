Eyewitness News at 6am

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after 15 Freeway standoff
Explosion in downtown Nashville may have been 'intentional:' Police
Pilot's footage shows jetpack flying off SoCal coast
Health care workers at SoCal hospital pushed to breaking point
GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID aid in chaos
Santa Ana student defies odds with acceptance to Harvard
LA's historic Olvera Street hard hit by pandemic
Show More
US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers
SoCal respiratory therapist delivers holiday cheer to seniors
Angela Bassett lends her voice to 'Soul' on Disney+
Record volume, COVID-19 contribute to Christmas mail delays
Mission Community Hospital gifts checks, food to families in need
More TOP STORIES News