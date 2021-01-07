Eyewitness News at 6am

newseyewitness news
TOP STORIES
Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
Congress confirms Biden's win after Trump mob storms Capitol
Woman fatally shot in US Capitol was from San Diego
Photo shows suspected explosive device found near US Capitol
Lawmakers vow to investigate police after Capitol breach
Several taken into custody after Trump protesters clash in DTLA
Twitter locks Trump account after removing DC protest tweets
SoCal congressman evacuated when chaos hits Capitol
25th Amendment discussed among Trump allies, Cabinet
CA bill aimed at helping small businesses gains momentum
World leaders call chaos 'shocking' and 'disgraceful'
LA County facing COVID surge worse than during the summer
