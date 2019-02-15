Eyewitness This: Dog's amazing recovery, Jussie Smollett, artificial sweeteners

Eyewitness This: Here are the stories to start your day.We have an update about a dog named Milo, who may have been thrown off a roof in Hollywood. In December, Milo's owner left him with a Rover dog sitter. Somehow Milo ended up falling from the top of a four-story building.His spinal cord was broken and doctors said he'd never use his hind legs again. After two months of rehabilitation including electrical acupuncture and water therapy, Milo is defying all the odds. Milo is doing so well, that his owner thinks he might be able to walk without a wheelchair!The investigation into the alleged assault on "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett is becoming more confusing.Multiple sources tell our sister station in Chicago that police are investigating whether Smollett and two men staged the attack. But Chicago PD says they're treating Smollett as a victim and that those sources are unconfirmed.Smollett says he was attacked last month in Chicago by two masked men shouting homophobic slurs, who put a rope around his neck and poured a liquid on him that smelled like bleach.A study by the American Heart Association shows drinking two or more artificially sweetened drinks a day is linked to an increased risk of strokes, heart attacks and early death in women over 50.The risks were highest for women with no history of heart disease or diabetes and women who were obese or African-American.This study confirms other research showing a link between diet beverages and stroke, dementia, diabetes and heart disease.Light showers will linger across the Southland on Friday, and another round of rain will hit the region on Sunday.