Eyewitness This: Mammoth snow, free tuition, Frozen 2

Eyewitness This: Here are the stories to start your day.Another storm is moving into the Southland, bringing significant rain today and tomorrow. Here's where and when the heaviest downpours will hit.Mammoth Mountain resort says it plans to stay open until at least July 4. The resort has received a whopping 15 feet of snow so far this month, bringing the total so far this season to a staggering 37 feet!How'd you like to get two years of free tuition to college? Cerritos College has announced a new program to provide just that. The Cerritos College Promise Program goes beyond the programs across the state that offer one year of free college. The program offers two years of free education, and student support services to help transition into and complete the program on time.For the first time in forever, Frozen fans are getting a look at new adventures for Elsa and Anna! Disney released the first teaser trailer for "Frozen 2" on Wednesday. Though there's still much to be explained, it's clear from the trailer that the sisters will be going far from Arendelle, and their adventure will not be easy.