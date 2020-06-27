Coronavirus

'These cards do not carry the force of law': DOJ warns of fake coronavirus mask exception cards

As the debate around the country about wearing a mask increases, the Department of Justice is warning of fake COVID-19 mask exception cards.

The cards say in part "I am exempt from any ordinance requiring face mask usage in public. Wearing a face mask posses [sp] a mental and or physical risk to me. Under the Americans with Disability Act (ADA) I'm not required to disclose my condition to you."

The warning which first came from the United States Attorney's office in the Middle District of North Carolina pointed to the spelling and other errors in the card. The U.S. Attorney's office says that the postings, cards or flyers were not issued and are not endorsed by DOJ.

The district attorney said the fraudulent postings, cards, or flyers circulating on the internet regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act and the use of face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, may even include the United States Department of Justice's seal.

"Do not be fooled by the chicanery and misappropriation of the DOJ eagle," said U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin. "These cards do not carry the force of law. The 'Freedom to Breathe Agency,' or 'FTBA,' is not a government agency."

RELATED: How parents can get their kids to wear face masks

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Friday that the U.S. will be seeing more deaths as communities across America see a surge in cases amid reopening, again urging people to social distance and wear masks.

"If we want to end this outbreak, really end it -- we've got to realize that we are part of the process," Fauci said.

Other U.S. Attorney's offices such as Maine, have also warned about this with similar but not exact cards.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnorth carolinaface maskdepartment of justicecoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
More than half of coronavirus cases in CA are in younger people
Newsom asks 1 SoCal county to shut back down
Lakers take on Clippers when NBA season restarts July 30
Why is there a COVID-19 surge? Expert answers 5 questions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom asks 1 SoCal county to shut back down
Why is there a COVID-19 surge? Expert answers 5 questions
Caught on camera: 1 person killed in LA street race
Autopsy complete in Palmdale hanging of Robert Fuller
More than half of coronavirus cases in CA are in younger people
St. Louis rapper Huey killed in shooting in Missouri
Is it safe to get a haircut right now?
Show More
Elijah McClain case: Officers placed on non-enforcement duties
Wife, clergy plea for ICE to release ailing SoCal youth pastor
Uncommon Conversation: LA group connects people to tackle social justice
Lakers take on Clippers when NBA season restarts July 30
LA dance group promotes unity during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News