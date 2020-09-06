face mask

How to avoid acne, fogged glasses and other face mask annoyances

By
Fogged up glasses, ear irritation and even acne are just some of the annoyances that can sometimes come from wearing a mask.

"Wearing masks is essential to slowing the spread of COVID-19, but that doesn't mean you have to put up with the annoyances that come from wearing them. There are some simple solutions," said Lauren Friedman of Consumer Reports.

If you wear glasses or sunglasses and they are constantly fogging up, a mask with a wire sewn in at the top is your best bet. To properly wear that kind of mask, pinch the top so it fits the shape of your nose and tighten the sides for a snug fit.

You can also apply an anti-fogging solution to your lens or try wearing your glasses on top of your mask.

RELATED: What face masks work best?
EMBED More News Videos

What face masks work best? Watch to hear the answers straight from an expert.



For anyone who has found increased breakouts after wearing a mask, there is a solution.

"When you wear your mask for a long period of time, you sweat, which causes bacteria to build up. That can cause acne," said Friedman.

She recommends making sure your face and your mask are both clean before heading out. If you're still breaking out, a topical over-the-counter acne cream that contains benzoyl peroxide can help.

If your ears feel irritated from wearing your mask, it's because the elastic ear loops cause friction that can irritate the backs of your ears.

SEE ALSO: Don't use face shield as mask substitute, health officials say
EMBED More News Videos

A new study suggests that face shields nad face masks with valves are not effective in blocking viral particles.



Friedman advises to rub some petroleum jelly behind your ears. You can also switch to a tie-back mask instead of an elastic ear loop one.

"If your mask keeps slipping off, tighten it until it feels a little harder to breathe. You should also notice your mask moving in and out as you breathe," she said.

Having trouble being understood while you're wearing a mask? Friedman says you don't have to speak louder but instead, slower and more clearly, and ask other mask wearers to do the same.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED:
MASK TEST: Which masks protect those around you best? Researchers weigh in
Tips for properly washing your face mask
Mask best practices: How to avoid contamination
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessface maskskin carecoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Can I use a face shield instead of a mask?
GM, Ford complete US contracts to build breathing machines
CDC's new COVID-19 testing guidelines 'worrisome,' CA doctor says
COVID-19 versus allergies: How to tell the difference
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
El Dorado Fire sparked by pyrotechnic device, officials say
Brush fire burns 1,800 acres in Angeles National Forest
Dijon Kizzee protest: 12 arrested outside South LA sheriff's station
March, vigil held for murdered soldier from Chino
Woodland Hills reaches record-breaking 121 degrees
Crowds pack SoCal beaches amid dangerous heat wave
Creek Fire grows to 73,278 acres, new evacuation orders issued
Show More
Santa Monica Mountain trails temporarily closed after hiker dies
Community runs in solidarity after racist rant at beach
Creek Fire: Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency in Fresno, Madera, Mariposa counties
Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball
Trump threatens funding for CA if schools use 1619 Project
More TOP STORIES News