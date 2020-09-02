Coronavirus

Don't use face shield as mask substitute, health officials say

Can I use a face shield instead of a mask?

No. Health officials don't recommend the clear plastic barriers as a substitute for masks because of the lack of research on whether they keep an infected person from spreading viral droplets to others.

However, those who want extra protection may want to wear a face shield in addition to a mask.

EMBED More News Videos

'Get out of the red zone': Dr. Anthony Fauci talks back-to-school, COVID-19 vaccines, President Trump and more on Good Morning America.



Face shields have the added benefit of protecting your eyes and discouraging you from touching your face by acting as a physical barrier, says Christopher Sulmonte, project administrator of the biocontainment unit at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Meanwhile, the available research so far indicates that the best face shields for preventing viral spread are hooded or wrap around the sides and bottom of the face, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's because those shields leave less space for droplets from sneezing, coughing and talking to escape.

If you do wear a reusable face shield in addition to a mask, the CDC notes the importance of cleaning it after each use. The agency also says you should wash your hands before and after taking it off, and avoid touching your face while removing it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessface maskcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
CDC directs halt to renter evictions to prevent virus spread
Don't fall for this COVID-19 relief grant Facebook scam
Pilot program provides high-speed internet to Santa Ana students
Bay Area Assemblywoman goes viral for vote with newborn
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Security, doorbell videos capture Dijon Kizzee shooting
Criminal charges loom amid 1-year anniversary of Conception boat fire
Torrance man says he was accused of abducting his grandson because of their different skin tones
California could lose political power with new census
What to do if you want to opt out of the payroll tax deferral
Don't fall for this COVID-19 relief grant Facebook scam
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars' season 29
Show More
Jetpack sighting near LAX puzzles aviation experts
Germany says Putin critic poisoned with nerve agent
ABC7 to re-air 2018 Rams vs Chiefs game with special commentary
2 Compton men charged in Hollywood attack of transgender women
OC schools could reopen as early as Sept. 22 under color-coded plan
More TOP STORIES News