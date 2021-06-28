Politics

Judge dismisses government antitrust lawsuits against Facebook

By Michael Balsamo, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Should Facebook be broken up? Expert discusses anti-trust lawsuits

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Monday that the lawsuits were "legally insufficient" and didn't provide enough evidence to prove that Facebook was a monopoly. The ruling dismisses the complaint but not the case, meaning the FTC could refile another complaint.

"These allegations -- which do not even provide an estimated actual figure or range for Facebook's market share at any point over the past ten years -- ultimately fall short of plausibly establishing that Facebook holds market power," he said.

The U.S. government and 48 states and districts sued Facebook in December 2020, accusing the tech giant of abusing its market power in social networking to crush smaller competitors and seeking remedies that could include a forced spinoff of the social network's Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services.

The FTC had alleged Facebook engaged in a "systematic strategy" to eliminate its competition, including by purchasing smaller up-and-coming rivals like Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014. New York Attorney General Letitia James said when filing the suit that Facebook "used its monopoly power to crush smaller rivals and snuff out competition, all at the expense of everyday users."

Boasberg dismissed the separate complaint made by the state attorneys general as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsinternetfacebooksocial medialawsuittechnology
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Brush fire erupts in San Bernardino National Forest
California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states
Chase ends in shooting on 5 Freeway off-ramp in Lake View Terrace
Death toll rises to 10 at site of collapsed Florida building
Closer look at homeless crime: 6 questions answered with data
Non-verbal girl to be reunited with family, LAPD says
Treasure chest full of $10K hidden in Rocky Mountains
Show More
Man shoots ex-wife 4 times on child custody court date, deputies say
17 shot, 2 fatally, in 2 Chicago mass shootings
How a rescued hiker survived 8 days in Washington state wilderness
Photo of exhausted firefighter battling Big Sur fire goes viral
'Fast & Furious' franchise grows with 'F9,' adds John Cena to cast
More TOP STORIES News