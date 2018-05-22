200 faculty members call for USC president to resign amid accusations against ex-campus gynecologist

EMBED </>More Videos

Two hundred faculty members called for USC's president to resign amid accusations that a former campus gynecologist engaged in sexual misconduct. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two hundred faculty members on Tuesday called for USC's president to resign amid mounting accusations that a former campus gynecologist engaged in sexual misconduct against student patients.

Meanwhile, the university's board of trustees released a statement saying it is "deeply troubled by distressing reports about Dr. George Tyndall, but has 'full confidence' in C.L. Max Nikias' leadership, ethics and values and is certain that he will successfully guide our community forward."

Those who signed the letter calling for Nikias to step down are faculty members in 14 different schools within the university. It states that he has referred to Tyndall's actions "as a 'breach of trust.'"

"With all due respect," the letter continues, "President Nikias' actions and omissions amount to a breach of trust. He has lost all moral authority to lead the university, and in addition, to lead the investigation of institutional failures that allowed this misconduct to persist over several decades."

The statements come amid the announcement of lawsuits against the school and Tyndall filed by current and former students. The lawsuits accuse the doctor of molesting patients over several decades and describe him as a "serial sexual predator."

Tyndall was removed from the on-campus position, but students say the university failed to act sooner and never reported him to authorities.

One civil lawsuit, filed on behalf of four students who attended USC, alleges that Tyndall routinely made crude comments, took inappropriate photographs and forced the plaintiffs to strip naked and groped them under the guise of medical treatment for his "sexual gratification."

"Plaintiffs are informed and believe, and on this basis allege, that defendant USC benefited financially from actively concealing myriad complaints of sexual abuse made by its female students against Tyndall by protecting its own reputation and financial coffers," the lawsuit states.

Tyndall, who worked at a USC clinic for 30 years, denied wrongdoing in interviews with the Los Angeles Times.

At a press conference on Tuesday, attorney Gloria Allred read the statement of a former student, who asked to remain anonymous and said she reported her allegations of inappropriate behavior in 1991. She said Tyndall took full-body photos of her during an examination.

She said the victim reported it to several people but it was not addressed by USC, and a year later when she tried to make an appointment at the health clinic, Tyndall was the doctor assigned when she made an appointment.

Plaintiff Daniella Mohazab also spoke, describing in detail her visit with Tyndall in 2016 when he allegedly made inappropriate remarks about her ethnicity, sexuality and appearance, which made her feel uncomfortable.

"It is time for USC to conduct an independent investigation," Allred said. "We will not stop until the truth is known."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual misconductsexual harassmentdoctorsuscstudentscollegeinvestigationLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News