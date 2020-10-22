Debt collection scams on the rise during COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Federal Trade Commission reports it is already seeing an increase in debt-related complaints, either from abusive collection tactics or from scammers.

We've seen fake debt collectors in the past and usually, they come out during an economic downturn.

If you get a call from someone saying you owe them money, but you cannot recall the debt or maybe it is something you already paid off, there are some things you can do to make sure it is not a scam.

Get some basic contact information, like the debt collector's name, the company name and the mailing address and phone number of the company.

If they don't give you that information, you should consider that a huge red flag.

Something else to look out for: Debt collectors using high pressure tactics to get you to send money right away or if they threaten law enforcement action.

You have the right to dispute a debt and the debt collector must give you that information too.

If they don't, it's likely a scam, according to the FTC.

You can report the calls to the FTC.

