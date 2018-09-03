Phoenix seafood festival hoax blamed on LA company

EMBED </>More Videos

Dozens of people bought tickets to a seafood festival in Phoenix, only to show up to an empty building.

By ABC7.com staff
PHOENIX (KABC) --
More than a dozen people were left with a bad taste in their mouth thanks to a supposed seafood festival in Phoenix.

These people believe they are victims of a scam, possibly by a Los Angeles company.

Dozens of customers purchased tickets to the Crab and Lobster Fest for all-you-can-eat seafood. When they showed up, they found nothing but an empty warehouse.

According to the event website, a Los Angeles-based company called "Showsharks" was hosting the event. There is no valid phone number or email listed for the company.

Frustrated customers had paid between $30 and $60 a ticket. Some even traveled from out of town.

The e-ticketing service that provided the tickets has now suspended the event company's account.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hoaxscamfraudseafoodfestivalArizona
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 critically injured in Pacoima small-plane crash
Body of CA woman recovered from Colorado River after boat crash
2 uninjured following helicopter crash at John Wayne Airport
Suspect sought after attacking 2 people with machete in Victorville
Kayaker killed in boat collision near Marina del Rey
Woodland Hills home of rap duo Rae Sremmurd robbed by gunmen
VIDEO: Bear takes a nap in Florida resident's hammock
Hotel in Japan using robot dinosaurs at front desk
Show More
Man shot by sheriff's deputies at Del Mar racetrack ID'd
VIDEO: Surprise marriage proposal leaves fiancee's grandmother thrilled
8 people shot, wounded at San Bernardino apartment complex
Fiery crash on 10 Fwy in West Covina forces lane closures
Man gropes 13-year-old girl at Irvine Office Max
More News