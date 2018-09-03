More than a dozen people were left with a bad taste in their mouth thanks to a supposed seafood festival in Phoenix.These people believe they are victims of a scam, possibly by a Los Angeles company.Dozens of customers purchased tickets to the Crab and Lobster Fest for all-you-can-eat seafood. When they showed up, they found nothing but an empty warehouse.According to the event website, a Los Angeles-based company called "Showsharks" was hosting the event. There is no valid phone number or email listed for the company.Frustrated customers had paid between $30 and $60 a ticket. Some even traveled from out of town.The e-ticketing service that provided the tickets has now suspended the event company's account.