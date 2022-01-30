COVID-19 vaccine

Nurses accused of making $1.5 million selling fake vaccine cards in New York

EMBED <>More Videos

2 NY nurses made $1.5M off fake vaccination cards, authorities say

AMITYVILLE, Long Island -- Two nurses on Long Island are accused of forging COVID-19 vaccination cards and pocketing more than $1.5 million from the scheme, prosecutors and police said.

Julie DeVuono, the owner of Wild Child Pediatric Healthcare in Amityville, and her employee, Marissa Urraro, are both charged with felony forgery. DeVuono also is charged with offering a false instrument for filing.

Both were arraigned Friday.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said DeVuono and Urraro handed out fake vaccination cards, charging $220 for adults and $85 for children.

DeVuono, a nurse practitioner, and Urraro, a licensed practical nurse, entered the false information into New York state's immunization database, he said.

Prosecutors said the nurses forged a fake card showing a vaccine was given to an undercover detective but never administered the vaccine to the detective.

RELATED: Fake COVID vaccine card market booms as mandates grow; what authorities are doing to stop it

"I hope this sends a message to others who are considering gaming the system, that they will get caught and that we will enforce the law to the fullest extent," Tierney said in a statement with other officials.

Law enforcement officers searched DeVuono's home and said they seized about $900,000 in cash and a ledger showing profits of more than $1.5 million from the scheme, which began in November 2021.

"As nurses, these two individuals should understand the importance of legitimate vaccination cards as we all work together to protect public health," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkarrestcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinenursesu.s. & worldfraudcounterfeitcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Could there be a universal vaccine for any type of coronavirus?
Diego Verdaguer, Argentine singer-songwriter, dies of COVID at 70
Pope denounces fake news about COVID, vaccines, urges truth
Moderna launches trial for HIV vaccine that uses mRNA technology
TOP STORIES
Arrest made after food truck caught vandalizing Whittier taco stand
5th suspect arrested in deadly robbery outside Hollywood restaurant
Vendor uses fire extinguisher to vandalize Whittier taco stand
Family members seek justice after South Gate father killed
$421M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Woodland Hills
Is Tom Brady retiring? ESPN sources say so
New CHLA study may help kids dealing with lingering COVID-19 symptoms
Show More
Buscaino calls for reducing salaries if homelessness goals not met
Riverside hosts blood drive amid national blood supply shortage
Rams-49ers: Parking for NFC title game could get really expensive
California man charged with stealing $1 million in COVID benefits
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 'so-called alternate electors'
More TOP STORIES News