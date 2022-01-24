New memorial garden in Riverside County honors soldiers killed in Kabul airport attack

A large crowd turned out in the city of Norco for the dedication ceremony over the weekend.
Several Marines who served alongside the fallen were even in attendance.
The attack killed 13 U.S. service members and more than 100 Afghans. It has been attributed to an Afghanistan affiliate of the terrorist organization Islamic State.
The memorial garden is located on private property in the Norco Country Shopping Center. It bears the names of all 13 service members including Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, who was from Norco.
Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez of La Quinta, and Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola of Rancho Cucamonga, were also killed in the attack.
The memorial was made possible through the work of volunteers, donations, and private funding.