Fallen CHP Officer Andre Moye Jr. remembered by Caltrans colleagues

Officer Moye often worked alongside the road crews to ensure their safety.
"He was in this yard every week working with our crews and, even more recently, working on the overtime detail for the '60 Swarm'," said Caltrans spokeswoman Terri Kasinga.
Moye had worked for the Highway Patrol in Riverside since 2017.
On Monday, he was killed in the line of duty while trying to impound a truck when the driver grabbed a rifle and opened fire, authorities said. Two other CHP officers were also wounded in the shootout. Both are expected to recover.
"It effected a lot of us. This is the second CHP officer we lost in the last four months out of this office," said Matthew Garcia with Caltrans.
CHP Sgt. Steve Licon was killed in April during a traffic stop in Lake Elsinore.
Once again, Caltrans will help the CHP lay another of their officers to rest during next week's memorial service for Moye.
"Any support that they or the family needs as far as traffic detail or setting anything up at the church for parking services... we will be there just as we did for Sgt. Licon," said Kasinga.
The memorial service for Officer Andre Moye will take place on Tuesday, August 20 at Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside at 10 a.m. The memorial service is open to the public.