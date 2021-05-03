Families call for justice for loved ones killed in Inglewood police chase crash

EMBED <>More Videos

Families call for justice for loved ones killed in Inglewood pursuit crash

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Two local families called for justice Friday night after their innocent loved ones were killed in a crash during a police chase.

The families of Ryan Davis and Asia Boatwright held a vigil at the crash scene in Inglewood.

The two died after a suspected DUI driver crashed into their car earlier in the week.

The driver was fleeing from the California Highway Patrol at the time.

Surveillance video shows violent crash at end of pursuit in Inglewood that left 2 dead
EMBED More News Videos

Two people were killed and a suspected DUI driver was injured after a dangerous police chase ended in a violent collision in Inglewood late Wednesday night.



Davis' mother said these types of chases must end. Davis was her only child.

"These chases -- is it worth it in the end, for the arrest? To cost other people their lives," said Aziza King. "Our family is devastated. They tore my family apart and his girlfriend, Asia's family apart. We will never be the same."

Loved ones say Boatwright, who was 22, was pursuing her nursing degree.

They say Davis, who was also in his 20's, loved to help others.

The driver -- 42-year-old Gustavo Ruelas, an ex-con -- is facing several charges, including two counts of murder. Ruelas was due in court on Monday but was ruled a "medical miss out."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodlos angeles countycar crashpolice chasefatal crashvigilcalifornia highway patrolcrash
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA expected to authorize Pfizer vaccine for ages 12-15 this week
Female suspect arrested after dangerous pursuit on 405 FWY
Not reaching herd immunity by the fall could have dire consequences: expert
Bill and Melinda Gates are ending their marriage
4 killed, dozens hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego
Puerto Rican boxer charged in death of pregnant lover after found in lagoon
LA shifts to smaller vaccine sites, increases appointment-free options
Show More
LA County reports no new COVID deaths Sunday
US begins reuniting some families separated at US-Mexico border
Human remains found in 2 bears suspected in Colorado attack
CA mom accused of lying about kidnapping attempt facing charges
Revelers gather for UK rave experiment without social distancing
More TOP STORIES News