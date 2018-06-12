Families mourning 2 friends killed in Riverside hit-and-run

A Snapchat video of Christopher Morales and Desmond Franklin shows the two friends celebrating Morales' birthday a few days early.It is the last video their families have of them.Saturday morning, they were killed when the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee slammed into them.The crash happened around 3 a.m. in Riverside near the 60 Freeway.Police say the Jeep driven by Eric Figueroa-Reyes ran a red light.Reyes then jumped out of his vehicle and ran from the scene, police say.Morales's family is planning to visit the site on what would have been his 26th birthday."He was a beautiful son," said his father, Willie Morales. "The full definition of the word and we are going to miss him."Morales and Franklin were both passengers in the car driven by Morales' girlfriend.She received minor injuries.Police say Reyes was later arrested at the hospital where he was getting treatment for a broken kneecap.Despite their overwhelming grief and loss, both families say they hold no ill will towards Reyes."Might have been irresponsible but it's not for us to say," said Willie Morales. "Could have been anything else that took Chris's life. It just happened to be this."Faith is also helping them deal with the loss, letting them know that one day they'll see him again.Riverside police are continuing to investigate what led up to the crash.Reyes is facing felony hit-and-run charges.