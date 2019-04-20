Columbine anniversary: Victims' families receive crosses

COLUMBINE, Colo. (KABC) -- The families of the 13 people killed in the Columbine High School shooting got a special delivery: crosses for each of the victims.

The white crosses inscribed with the victims' name were made by the same man who made crosses after the shooting 20 years ago. Greg Zanis said he has delivered more than 26,000 crosses at nearly every national tragedy since Columbine.

A religious service in Littleton, Colorado, was held Thursday night in honor of the victims. Several community service projects were organized Friday.

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the shooting, and a remembrance ceremony will be held at a park near the school.

The anniversary comes just days after schools in the area were closed amid fears that a Florida teen who killed herself nearby was planning her own attack. The teen, identified as 18-year-old Sol Pais was found dead Wednesday in an apparent suicide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coloradocolumbine school shootingmass shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News