Columbine anniversary: Victims' families receive crosses

COLUMBINE, Colo. (KABC) -- The families of the 13 people killed in the Columbine High School shooting got a special delivery: crosses for each of the victims.
The white crosses inscribed with the victims' name were made by the same man who made crosses after the shooting 20 years ago. Greg Zanis said he has delivered more than 26,000 crosses at nearly every national tragedy since Columbine.
A religious service in Littleton, Colorado, was held Thursday night in honor of the victims. Several community service projects were organized Friday.
Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the shooting, and a remembrance ceremony will be held at a park near the school.
The anniversary comes just days after schools in the area were closed amid fears that a Florida teen who killed herself nearby was planning her own attack. The teen, identified as 18-year-old Sol Pais was found dead Wednesday in an apparent suicide.
