The families of two teenagers killed in a shooting are filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the Los Angeles Police Department and the city of L.A. over their emergency response.Relatives of Monyae Jackson and La'marrion Upchurch -- two teenage boys killed last May in a gang-related shooting in South Los Angeles -- are seeking $25 million in damages from the city because first responders allegedly failed to provide timely assistance to the victims.The teenagers were shot, and two others who were injured in the shooting called 911. The families say the 15-year-old boys were not affiliated with any gangs, but the lawsuit alleges that when police arrived, officers handcuffed the victims, delaying emergency workers from caring for them."They were profiled," said attorney James Orland. "They were treated as suspects, not victims, and they were handcuffed. It's very important when there's a gunshot to get immediate medical attention.Jackson's mother spoke alongside Orland and said she feels she's serving a life sentence since losing her son."It's like I have a life sentence. I'll never see no more birthdays, holidays, see Monyae graduate - nothing," cried Bridgette Green. "They took everything from me when they took my baby."The LAPD said it cannot comment on pending civil litigation.