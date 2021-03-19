Ontario explosion: Families remain displaced as cleanup continues at fireworks blast site

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10427678" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities are working to burn and detonate a cache of unexploded fireworks found after a deadly explosion at an Ontario home.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of families remained displaced Friday as authorities continued to destroy a massive cache of fireworks in an Ontario neighborhood rocked earlier this week by explosions that left two people dead.Tuesday's blasts rained debris down over a wide area in Ontario, and dozens of residents were evacuated. Fireworks are illegal in Ontario, as in many California cities, and investigators are trying to figure out why the explosives were there.Cousins Alex Paez, 38, and Cesar Paez, 20, were reported missing after the explosion. Their family says they are the two people who were killed, according to a GoFundMe page, although authorities have not yet officially confirmed the victims' identities.Officials on Thursday said experts have burned about 80 bins, each holding about 27 gallons, full of fireworks to safely destroy them. Bomb technicians have collected 140 27-gallon buckets of illegal fireworks, according to investigators.Regional air quality officials advised that neighborhoods directly downwind might experience unhealthy air quality at times.Fire Chief Ray Gayk said he expects that another 80 bins will be burned Friday. The controlled burns began Wednesday evening, and the city of Ontario tweeted that they would continue until all hazardous materials are destroyed.Some residents who were evacuated from the area following the blasts were able to return to their homes to collect belongings."Pretty sure we're all mad at the fact that 'cause of them, all of us could have died, or could have gotten seriously hurt ," neighbor Emily Figueroa said. "It's sad that two of them did pass away 'cause of that, but I feel like they should've been more aware 'cause they had that there.Authorities, including the FBI, are investigating where the huge stash of fireworks came from. Officials said the fireworks do not appear to be commercial-grade products, as they initially thought. Investigators are trying to track bar codes on the fireworks."We don't understand why all of the fireworks were there," Police Chief Mike Lorenz said.