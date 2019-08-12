Family, friends honor LAPD officer killed in Lincoln Heights

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Family and friends gathered Sunday to honor the life of slain Los Angeles police officer Juan Jose Diaz.

The 24-year-old officer was off-duty with his girlfriend and her brothers on July 27 eating at a taco stand in the area of Avenue 26 and Artesian Street in Lincoln Heights when he was shot and killed after he saw people tagging a building and told them to stop, police said. He had been on the force just two years.

Suspected gang members were charged last week in Diaz's killing, facing multiple charges that make them eligible for the death penalty.

A rosary and visitation were held Sunday evening at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills.

Diaz's funeral service is set for Monday morning at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywood hillslincoln heightslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles police departmentdeadly shootingfatal shootinglapdofficer killed
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IE's '60 Swarm' freeway closure ends early
VIDEO: Man throws rock at car windshield in Pomona
Naked burglar gets stuck in chimney of Ladera Heights home
Downtown L.A. vigil decries anti-immigrant rhetoric contributing to violence
Manson case: News reporters look back after 50 years
5 children killed in fire at Pennsylvania day care center
Investigation underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
Show More
UC Santa Barbara tops list of drinking schools
'Close the Camps' rally held by protesters in downtown L.A.
Suspects sought after stealing $40K worth of purses
Thousands participate in CHOC Walk at Disneyland
Beaumont police kill domestic violence suspect armed with knives
More TOP STORIES News