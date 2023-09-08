WATCH VIDEOS

Diggerland USA is the place for big trucks and bigger fun for all ages

ByTodd Haas Localish logo
Friday, September 8, 2023 9:23PM
Have you or your child ever dreamed of operating heavy machinery? If so Diggerland USA is the place to go. The rides and attractions are all construction-based, allowing visitors to rekindle their childhood love of trucks.

WEST BERLIN, N.J. -- There is fun for the whole family to enjoy at Diggerland USA.

The one-of-a-kind theme park allows visitors to drive and operate real construction machinery.

Rides include, excavators, tractors, steam rollers and many more.

The park also has a water park which is a big draw on a hot summer day.

Diggerland also features a zipline ride that takes you all the way to the top of the park providing you views as far as the Philadelphia Skyline.

Diggerland USA | Instagram

100 Pinedge Dr, West Berlin, NJ 08091

