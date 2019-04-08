Family looking for answers in Expo Park big rig crash that killed girl, injured sister

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The family of a 14-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a big rig and a 12-year-old who was left clinging to life are searching for answers about the collision.

Marlene Lorenzo was killed and her sister Amy was hospitalized in critical condition when the truck hit them Thursday as they were walking to school in Exposition Park.

Attorneys representing the family of the two girls held a news conference Sunday.

They say Amy has a grave brain injury and is in a medically induced coma.

Investigators are analyzing the driver's cellphone to determine if he was distracted.

The attorneys say witnesses told them the truck driver was looking down at the time of the accident.

"Nothing else seems to explain why a truck driver sitting so high could not see two kids in a crosswalk, walking across from corner to corner," said attorney Garo Mardirossian.

"And then to mow them down. And then to tell people, I didn't even know they were there. I didn't even know I ran them over, until other drivers stopped him to say hey. you've got a child inside your wheel well. you've got a child that's on the asphalt dying."

The driver has not been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.
