Redondo Beach shooting: Man, wife, child found dead in murder-suicide identified

The three family members who were found dead in Redondo Beach in a murder-suicide have been identified. (Ivana Waz/Facebook)

By ABC7.com staff
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The three family members who were found dead in Redondo Beach in a murder-suicide have been identified.

The three were identified as: Marc Waz, 48; Ivana Waz, 48; and Makani Waz, 13.

Investigators said Marc Waz shot and killed his wife and son Wednesday at the family's home in Redondo Beach before turning the gun on himself.

A memorial service was set to take place Friday evening for Ivana and Makani.

Makani played for the L.A. Galaxy South Bay Soccer Group, and his mother served as a team manager.

The soccer group was expected to host the memorial service, slated to take place at the Toyota Sports Complex in Torrance. The group started a GoFundMe page to help the family of Ivana and Makani Waz. To donate, you can visit www.gofundme.com/memorial-fund-for-makani-and-ivana.

If you have any information about the incident, you're urged to contact the Redondo Beach Police Department Tip Line at (310) 937-6685.
