The three family members who were found dead in Redondo Beach in a murder-suicide have been identified.The three were identified as: Marc Waz, 48; Ivana Waz, 48; and Makani Waz, 13.Investigators said Marc Waz shot and killed his wife and son Wednesday at the family's home in Redondo Beach before turning the gun on himself.A memorial service was set to take place Friday evening for Ivana and Makani.Makani played for the L.A. Galaxy South Bay Soccer Group, and his mother served as a team manager.The soccer group was expected to host the memorial service, slated to take place at the Toyota Sports Complex in Torrance. The group started a GoFundMe page to help the family of Ivana and Makani Waz. To donate, you can visit www.gofundme.com/memorial-fund-for-makani-and-ivana If you have any information about the incident, you're urged to contact the Redondo Beach Police Department Tip Line at (310) 937-6685.