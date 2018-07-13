REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --The three family members who were found dead in Redondo Beach in a murder-suicide have been identified.
The three were identified as: Marc Waz, 48; Ivana Waz, 48; and Makani Waz, 13.
Investigators said Marc Waz shot and killed his wife and son Wednesday at the family's home in Redondo Beach before turning the gun on himself.
A memorial service was set to take place Friday evening for Ivana and Makani.
Makani played for the L.A. Galaxy South Bay Soccer Group, and his mother served as a team manager.
The soccer group was expected to host the memorial service, slated to take place at the Toyota Sports Complex in Torrance. The group started a GoFundMe page to help the family of Ivana and Makani Waz. To donate, you can visit www.gofundme.com/memorial-fund-for-makani-and-ivana.
If you have any information about the incident, you're urged to contact the Redondo Beach Police Department Tip Line at (310) 937-6685.