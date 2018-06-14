Family mourns loss of beloved brother killed while working along 605 Fwy in Pico Rivera

EMBED </>More Videos

A construction worker killed while trying to pick up traffic cones on the 605 Freeway in Pico Rivera earlier this week was just 33 years old and recently married. (KABC)

By
PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) --
A construction worker killed while trying to pick up traffic cones on the 605 Freeway in Pico Rivera earlier this week was just 33 years old and recently married.

Jessie Romero knew the dangers of his job, his family said. His oldest brother Maro said Jessie was the youngest of seven.

"Jessie was loved by about a million people, I don't know. He touched lives everywhere, starting on freeways, starting on...you know, you never knew where he was going to touch lives," Maro said.

Jessie worked for a Caltrans subcontractor. He was simply doing his job when he was hit by a big rig shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday along the shoulder of the southbound 605 Freeway, near Peck Road.

"The driver of the truck tractor said he moved to the right to avoid a vehicle coming into his lane, and he believed he had enough room to make it by the other vehicle on the shoulder but he didn't," said California Highway Patrol Capt. David Moeller.

The tragic and deadly accident has left the Romero family devastated. Maro said Jessie married the love of his life less than a year ago.

Now, it's hard to believe he's gone, Maro said.

In dashcam video provided by the Romero family, you see Jessie pulling over to help out a driver in distress. Maro said the act was typical Jessie.

The Romero family made funeral arrangements - something Maro said he never thought his mother would have to do for one of her children.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedpedestrian killedpedestrian struckfreewaytruck crashtraffic accidentPico RiveraLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man struck, killed by big rig on 605 Freeway in Pico Rivera
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News