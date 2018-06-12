Family mourns son killed in Compton road-rage shooting

Maria Dolores is grieving her son Francisco Penado Jr., who was killed in a road-rage shooting in Compton.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A grieving father, Francisco Penado Sr. says his only son had a big heart.

He doesn't understand why anyone would kill him.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, 44-year-old Francisco Penado Jr. was getting gas at the Arco station on Santa Fe Avenue, across from Compton College, when he got into an argument with another customer.

That customer pulled out a gun. Francisco's father says detectives told him his son got in the car he borrowed from his father and tried to drive away.

But moments later, Penado Jr. got into an accident. Eyewitnesses thought he was running away from the accident scene.

But according to detectives, he was running away from the man who threatened him with a gun.

The victim's father says detectives told him it was a road rage incident. After his son got into the accident, the person who threatened him gave chase.

Francisco Jr. ran onto the property of Compton College, yelling for help, and that's where he was shot.

Francisco's mother, Maria Dolores, says the gunman took her son's life. Now she hopes someone will help police find who did it.

Sheriff's investigators say they have very little to go on for a description of the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
