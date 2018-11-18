North Carolina teacher missing in Mexico killed by criminal organization, authorities say

The family of an American hiker missing in northern Mexico says that the state government has informed it that he was killed by a criminal organization.

MEXICO CITY --
A statement from the family of 34-year-old Patrick Braxton-Andrew thanked Chihuahua state authorities and said the search continues to recover his body.

Thursday's statement says "authorities are searching for those responsible to bring them to justice."

Braxton-Andrew taught Spanish at Woodlawn School in Mooresville, North Carolina.

A page set up for him says he "died doing what he loved - traveling and meeting people."

Braxton-Andrew was last seen by hotel staff on Oct. 28 in Urique a former mining village at the base of one of the many canyons that make up Mexico's Copper Canyon National Park.
