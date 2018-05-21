Family of LA man file excessive force claim against LAPD over deadly confrontation

The family of a man who died by what they're calling excessive force shared video Monday of neighbors who recorded the man's arrest and they say it proves he was no threat to Los Angeles police.

There's no sound in the cellphone video, but family members said the man can be seen picking a white rose from a nearby bush and waving it at police before the deadly confrontation.

They said the video proves Jose Chavez was not a threat to the officers.

"He didn't deserve to die this way. We just want justice for him," sister Isabel Chavez said.

Chavez's sister could not contain her grief over what her father's attorney calls excessive force the day police responded to a call regarding a prowler in South Los Angeles near Towne and East Vernon avenues.

LAPD Chief Charlie Beck said the man wasn't cooperating.

"They encountered an individual that appeared to be under the influence of some type of narcotics," Beck said.

It happened two weeks ago, but on Monday the family released the videos that were recorded by neighbors. One video shows about 10 officers moving as a pack toward Chavez and multiple shots can be heard as they fired bean bag rounds.

Authorities confirmed 25-year-old Chavez was also Tased before he died at the hospital. The family claims Chavez had asthma and did not have his inhaler during the confrontation.

"If these police officers had used a different tactic - deescalating tactic - or called the MEU, the mental evaluation unit, if they had diffused the situation, we would not be here today," attorney Luis Carrillo said.

Chavez's father said his son, who was a handyman, was working at their home the day before his death.

"I know nothing is going to bring him back to life..." Isabel Chavez said.

Officers were wearing body cameras. The department said, in part, that it is awaiting toxicology results and an autopsy report before commenting any further on the matter.
