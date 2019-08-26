Family of man killed by off-duty officer inside Corona Costco speaks out: WATCH LIVE

By ABC7.com staff
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of a man who was shot and killed by an off-duty officer inside a Corona Costco spoke publicly for the first time.

Kenneth and Paola French claim their son Kenneth French was intellectually disabled and that he was unable to communicate with Officer Salvador Sanchez.

French's parents and their attorney planned to speak to speak about why surveillance video should be released, about whether the officer should be criminally prosecuted, and about the claim filed against the City of Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred June 14. Sanchez shot and killed Kenneth French, 32, of Riverside, and critically wounded French's parents.
