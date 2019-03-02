SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The family members of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bike in South Los Angeles made a tearful plea Friday for the driver to come forward.
"He was a really free spirit and he found beauty in unlikely places and unlikely people and he loved living in South-Central Los Angeles," his mother Marita Prandoni said.
Joseph Prandoni, 32, was riding his bicycle last Saturday, heading eastbound on Manchester Avenue. Prandoni had just passed Gramercy Place and that's when the crash occurred. Police have surveillance video of a gray Nissan Cube they say hit him.
"We believe the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. The Nissan cube that was in the No. 2 lane struck Mr. Prandoni from behind," said LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno.
Police initially said that he was delivering food for Door Dash at the time of the incident, but Door Dash said through their investigation that he was not. A representative for the company said that it does not have bicycle workers in the area where the crash happened.
Police said there is a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the driver and you can remain anonymous.
The family, who lives in New Mexico, are asking for the driver to come forward.
"Please turn yourself in. It's not right to leave someone like that, you should come back," his girlfriend Breanna Dukes said.
Noel Prandoni, the victim's sister, said she didn't wish any ill will on the driver.
"I don't wish anything bad upon them and I hope that they can actually improve their own lives," she said.
Family of man killed in South LA hit-and-run plead for driver to come forward; $50K reward offered
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News