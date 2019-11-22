Family of missing 62-year-old with dementia says CHP officers left him alone at Torrance gas station

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The family of a South Los Angeles man who suffers from dementia says he has been missing for two weeks after California Highway Patrol officers left him alone at a gas station in Torrance.Douglas James, 62, was in the passenger seat of a car when his twin brother, Donald, was stopped and arrested for driving under the influence on Nov. 5. That's the last time he was seen by his family."I asked them to take him home. I said, 'I don't care what you guys do with me, but please take my brother home, he won't know where to go'," Donald said.His family contends that the CHP officers said they would take him home but left him there instead."They call CHP every day and they're told that 'we're working on it.' CHP has never affirmatively called them to report on what they're doing," said the family's attorney Mark Ravis.CHP said the responding officers drove Douglas and his dog to a "safe public place," which in this case was a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los Angeles. They added that the officers checked to see that he had a cellphone and his wallet.The CHP released the following statement, which reads in part:Meanwhile, his family is asking for the public's help in finding him."Where do I go? Where do I look for him?," says Douglas' son, Donte.