Family of slain USC student Victor McElhaney asks for public's help finding his killers

The murder of a beloved music student has sent emotional ripples from the University of Southern California all the way up to Northern California.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The family of a slain USC student is calling for the public's help in finding their son's killers hours after they accepted an honorary degree from the university on his behalf.A "peace stand-in" was held on the corner of Maple Avenue and Adams Boulevard where 21-year-old Victor McElhaney was gunned down in an apparent robbery attempt in March.His parents -- Oakland City Councilwoman Lynette Gibson McElhaney and Clarence McElhaney -- are asking for support and help.Gibson McElhaney and her husband gathered at the scene of the murder along with Victor McElhaney's friends and USC classmates.The group passed out flyers and demanded justice after the 21-year-old was gunned down about a mile from campus outside a convenience store in an apparent attempted robbery.Police say they have little to go on, only a vague description of the suspects."They were known as three male Hispanics, in their early 20's and they were last seen in a four-door dark sedan leaving the area, and we are just asking for the public's help," Lt. Dan Thompson of the Los Angeles Police Department said.USC gave McElhaney's parents a posthumous degree for their son, who was well known on campus for his musical talents.The university is also carrying on his legacy by establishing a memorial scholarship in his name.His parents are pleading for the public's help in catching their son's killers."We really hope that those who know the men who did will give them courage to come forward," Gibson McElhaney said. "They're not well. They're dangerous. They've proven they have reckless disregard for human life."