91 Freeway shooting: Family of teen killed by Fullerton police files claim with city

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of a 17-year-old girl who was shot and killed by a Fullerton police officer during an incident on the 91 Freeway has filed a claim for damages with the city.

According to the Orange County Register, the claim seeks damages in excess of $25 million dollars. The move means Hannah Williams' family could sue for upwards of that amount if a lawsuit is ever filed.

Body camera video released by the Fullerton Police department appears to show Williams in a shooting stance. Investigators said she was holding what turned out to be a replica gun when the officer opened fire on her earlier this month.

According to investigators, prior to the shooting Williams intentionally struck a police car with her SUV on the freeway in Anaheim, then made a U-turn into oncoming traffic.

An attorney for William's family said she suffered from depression.
