Family of teen girl killed by Fullerton police wants bodycam video released

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of a 17-year-old girl shot and killed by a Fullerton police officer is demanding answers.Hannah Williams was shot after getting into a crash with a police car on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim, and now her family is calling on the department to release the video from the officer's body camera.Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt represents the Williams family."Most of the information this family and my office has learned about this case, we learned from the media. That's not how you respect a family," Merritt said."One moment she's there, one moment she's gone. We don't deserve that, my parents don't deserve that kind of sadness," said sister Nyla Williams.Merritt said Hannah was happy, surrounded by family when she took their rental car without a permit or license Friday night.The Orange County District Attorney's Office is investigating the case and said her car and the officer's car made contact on the 91.Merritt asserts her inexperience -- and potentially an earthquake -- contributed to the accident. He questions the credibility of witness accounts of what happened next."She brought her arms up, with a gun. Now, I don't know why," said witness Renay Arnold.Merritt said it could've been her cellphone.The D.A. released a photo of a replica gun found at the scene. Merritt said he doesn't believe it had anything do with her being shot."The bodycam footage exists so that citizens, so that families, won't have to guess about what happens in a use-of-force incident," Merritt said.Before the news conference, Fullerton police announced the footage would be released soon and said:"She deserved everything in this world, and all the stars in the sky. She was one-of-a-kind," the victim's sister said.The family plans to have an independent autopsy performed, Merritt said. He expects the results to be released soon.The mayor of Fullerton released a statement late Thursday. The statement read: