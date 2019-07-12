community journalist

Family of those killed in deputy-involved shootings show up to heated town hall hosted by LASD sheriff

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Family members of people killed in deputy-involved shootings showed up for a heated town hall hosted by Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villaneuva in East Los Angeles.

It wasn't a packed auditorium at James A. Garfield High School Wednesday night, but the people who were in attendance made sure their voices were heard.

The sheriff discussed issues including deputies being equipped with body cameras, response times and vacancies.

A hot topic was alleged gangs within the department. He said for the first time, he implemented a policy statement addressing it.

This comes as the L.A. Times reports the FBI is investigating gang-like groups within the department.
